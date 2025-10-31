Minister Gayibov oversees preparations for Islamic Solidarity Games [PHOTOS]

31 October 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has provided guidance on preparations for the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

The minister held a meeting with representatives from the federations whose athletes will compete for Azerbaijan at the Games.

The discussion covered various organizational matters, including athletes' training schedules, travel arrangements for the national delegation, and accommodations in the athletes' village.

Gayibov stressed the significance of Azerbaijan’s strong representation at the event and gave instructions to ensure all preparations are carried out effectively.

Federation officials also provided updates on the current readiness and training status of their athletes ahead of the competition.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games are set to take place on November 7-21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the sixth edition of this multi-sport event for athletes from countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Approximately 3,500 athletes from 57 countries will compete in the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

The event is expected to feature a wide array of sports, with athletes from across the Muslim world competing to promote solidarity and cultural exchange through sports.

Recall that Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017. A total of 24 disciplines from 21 sports were contested in this edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games. Some sports also include disabled sports events such as athletics and judo.