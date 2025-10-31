Foreign envoys tour Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Zangilan, following President Aliyev’s visit
A delegation of foreign diplomats is visiting Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Zangilan regions, retracing the steps of President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, shared the update on his “X” account.
We are visiting the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts together with members of the diplomatic corps, following in the footsteps of President Ilham Aliyev. The first stop of our trip is the village of Horovlu. Throughout the visit, we will mainly focus on the construction of the… pic.twitter.com/IW0VWSPvdk— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 31, 2025
