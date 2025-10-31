Azernews.Az

Foreign envoys tour Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Zangilan, following President Aliyev’s visit

31 October 2025 11:06 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
A delegation of foreign diplomats is visiting Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Zangilan regions, retracing the steps of President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration, shared the update on his “X” account.

