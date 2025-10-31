Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund delegation holds key investment meetings in Abu Dhabi

31 October 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On October 30, a delegation from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), led by Executive Director Israfil Mammadov, paid a working visit to Abu Dhabi to hold a series of meetings with leading investment institutions of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports, citing the SOFAZ.

According to information, the main purpose of the meetings was to expand international partnerships, explore opportunities for cooperation in mutually beneficial investment areas, and discuss prospects for future joint initiatives.

During the visit, Israfil Mammadov met with Ahmad Al Jalili, Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer of Mubadala Investment Company. The sides discussed enhancing collaboration in the field of sustainable investments, promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and identifying opportunities for potential joint projects.

In a separate meeting with Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Managing Partner at Lunate, discussions focused on investment portfolio management practices, approaches to investing in alternative assets, and long-term partnership prospects.

The meetings were viewed as an important step toward strengthening the relationship between SOFAZ and the UAE’s leading investment organizations, fostering mutual trust, and defining future areas of cooperation.