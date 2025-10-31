Azercell announces winners of the “CyberCell Hackathon” competition

31 October 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The final stage of the “CyberCell Hackathon” competition, jointly organized by Azercell Telekom LLC and Baku Engineering University (BEU), has concluded, Azernews reports.

The event provided young talents with the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in cybersecurity, while offering innovative technological solutions to real-world challenges.

A total of 17 teams presented their projects to a jury consisting of experts from Azercell and BEU. The projects were evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, market and revenue potential, code quality, technical reliability, cybersecurity measures, and user experience. In the end, three teams were named winners of the competition.

During the closing ceremony, Dilara Huseynova, Director of Human Capital Management at Azercell, congratulated the participants and emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the development of young specialists and enhancing human capital in digital fields through initiatives like the CyberCell Hackathon.

Fuad Safarov, Director of Azercell’s Security Department, praised the high level of innovation displayed by the participants, noting that the projects were based on well-thought-out and practical cybersecurity approaches.

Aghasi Malikov, Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at BEU, highlighted that such initiatives contribute to strengthening youth innovation and teamwork skills, and affirmed the university’s continuous support in this direction.

The first place was awarded to the “Reportcell” project — a system that enables users to evaluate and verify calls in real time, offering protection against fraudulent calls and voice-cloning attacks.

The second place went to “Z-SIFR”, a cybersecurity platform that detects cyber incidents in real time and transforms complex data into reliable reports for legal and analytical purposes.

The third place was claimed by “S.W.I.S.S.”, an AI-powered solution that identifies cyberattacks in real time and provides predictive, adaptive protection based on user data analysis.

The winning teams were awarded cash prizes of 4000, 3000, and 2000 AZN, respectively.

Azercell congratulates all the winners and wishes them continued success in their future endeavors!