US-China TikTok agreement includes stake acquisition in social media platform

16 September 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The terms of the agreement concerning the operation of the Chinese social media platform TikTok in the United States include the partial acquisition of the company by a consortium of American investors, Azernews reports.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the general framework of the deal remains largely consistent with what was discussed during negotiations back in April. However, the publication notes that investment firm Blackstone will not be part of the potential agreement, despite earlier speculation.

Previously, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to approve the final terms of the deal during a scheduled phone call on September 19.

Under the Biden administration, legislation was passed requiring TikTok to either be sold to a U.S.-based entity or be banned from operating in the country by January 19 of this year. After assuming office on January 20, President Trump signed an executive order postponing the enforcement of this ban, citing the need for further negotiations. Since then, he has extended the suspension to allow time for a structured deal to be reached.

This is not the first time TikTok has faced regulatory pressure in the U.S. A similar situation unfolded in 2020, when the platform was threatened with a ban under national security concerns. The current negotiations reflect a growing global trend where countries are reassessing the digital sovereignty and data privacy implications of foreign-owned tech platforms.

If the deal goes through, it may set a precedent for how Western nations manage digital platforms owned by companies in geopolitical rival states — not just through outright bans, but through forced localization, restructuring, or strategic partnerships.