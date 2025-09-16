Birth rate in Finland reach its lowest level

16 September 2025 21:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In 2024, Finland recorded a fertility rate of just 1.25 children per woman — the lowest in the country’s history in over 250 years and significantly below the population replacement level of 2.1, Azernews reports.

Only 43,720 children were born in Finland last year, highlighting a demographic trend that has raised concern among researchers and policymakers.

According to Katerina Golovina, a researcher at the Finnish Population Federation, the declining birth rate is driven by several factors, including delayed motherhood, rising infertility rates, and a complex web of psychological and social barriers. Increasingly, people are postponing parenthood due to uncertainty about the future — from economic instability and global conflicts to climate anxiety. Personal values are also shifting, with many fearing the loss of individual freedom and lifestyle that often comes with having children.

Mental health issues play a significant role as well. Studies show that individuals suffering from depression are less likely to form long-term relationships or start families. Interestingly, researchers have also observed educational disparities: men with lower levels of education are more likely to remain childless, while women with higher education are more likely to eventually become mothers — though usually later in life.

A recent study by the University of Helsinki found that birth rates vary significantly by profession. Careers in healthcare, education, and social services tend to align more easily with family life due to job stability and supportive environments. In contrast, individuals working in the arts, humanities, natural sciences, engineering, and lower-tier IT roles face greater financial and job insecurity — key factors contributing to lower fertility rates in those sectors.

Experts caution that one-time cash incentives for new parents are not a long-term solution. More sustainable strategies include expanding access to affordable childcare, promoting flexible work arrangements, and investing in mental health services. Without meaningful intervention, Finland may soon face shrinking labor force numbers, declining tax revenues, and mounting pressure on its pension and healthcare systems.

Finland is not alone — many developed countries are experiencing similar demographic trends. However, Finland's case is particularly striking due to its rapid decline and the country’s strong social infrastructure, which traditionally supported families. This suggests that deeper cultural and psychological shifts may be playing a larger role than previously assumed.