Stellantis recalls vehicles due to possible fuel leak

16 September 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The American-French-Italian automotive group Stellantis, which owns brands such as Maserati, Chrysler, and Jeep, is recalling over 755,000 vehicles worldwide due to a potential fuel leak that could lead to a fire, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the recall affects 756,916 vehicles globally, with 85,642 located in Germany. Several brands under the group are included in the recall, such as Opel, Peugeot, Fiat, Citroën, DS, Lancia, and Alfa Romeo. The Federal Motor Transport Authority of Germany stated that the connections between the high-pressure fuel line and the fuel rail were not tightened sufficiently. This defect can cause fuel leakage and pose a serious fire hazard.

As of June 17, the authority’s database recorded 11 fire incidents related to the recall.

Affected vehicles will be inspected and tested at authorized service centers. Owners will be notified by the manufacturer and are urged to respond promptly to the recall notice to eliminate any potential risks, the report concludes.

An interesting point is that with the increasing complexity of modern vehicles and the rise of hybrid and electric models, manufacturers like Stellantis are investing heavily in improving quality control and early detection systems to prevent such safety issues in the future.