Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich House-Museum honors Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy [PHOTOS]

Laman Ismayilova

Every year, the birth anniversary of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli is celebrated with various events at the Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich House-Museum. This year, staying true to tradition, the museum hosted an event titled "Eternal Melodies: Uzeyir Hajibayli – 140", Azernews reports.

A magnificent concert program featuring unforgettable works by Uzeyir Hajibayli was presented by students of the Central School of Arts named after Gara Garayev.

The concert included performances by the school's choir and chamber orchestra, featuring the "Shabi Hijran" chorus from the opera "Leyli and Majnun", the overture from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler", as well as pieces such as Arazbari, Koroghlu, and Jangi performed by a string quintet and a traditional instrument ensemble.

Musicologist Leyla Hasanova addressed the audience, speaking about the life and creative legacy of the great composer. A video recording featuring Uzeyir Hajibayli himself was also screened.

As a token of appreciation, the museum's administration presented certificates of gratitude to the students of the Central School of Arts named after Gara Garayev, as well as to the choir, chamber orchestra, folk instrument ensemble, and the teaching staff.

The Leopold and Mstislav Rostropovich House-Museum in Baku was founded in 1998 in the former family home where the legendary cellist Mstislav Rostropovich was born and spent his early years.

The museum showcases the Rostropovich family's legacy through displays of personal artifacts, musical instruments, sheet music, and photographs, offering a deeper understanding of their impact on classical music.

Situated in the residence the family occupied from 1925 to 1931, the museum officially opened its doors in 2002, with Mstislav Rostropovich himself attending the ceremony.

The museum features preserved memorial rooms that highlight the historical importance of the house, along with exhibition halls dedicated to the family's life story and musical accomplishments.