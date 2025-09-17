Caspian littoral states discuss regional cooperation in Ashgabat [PHOTOS]

17 September 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 11th meeting of the High-Level Working Group on Caspian Sea Issues (HLWG) was held in Ashgabat from September 15 to 17, Azernews reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan attended the meeting. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Samir Sharifov, while the meeting was chaired by Turkmenistan’s M. Atajanov.

The discussions focused on the methodology of direct access lines in the Caspian Sea, reviewed ongoing cooperation, and addressed five-way interaction and preparation for events at various levels.

The delegations expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the high-level organization of the meeting. The next session of the HLWG is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan at a date to be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.