Wednesday September 17 2025

Azerbaijan considers extending import incentives for electric and hybrid vehicles

17 September 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The preferential import measures for electric and hybrid vehicles in Azerbaijan are approaching the end of their validity, Deputy Azer Badamov stated during today’s session of the Milli Majlis’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Azernews reports.

