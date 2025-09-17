Azerbaijan highlights strategic media partnership with China at Belt and Road forum [PHOTOS]

17 September 2025 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The “Belt and Road” Media Cooperation Forum in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, continued on September 17 with panel sessions focused on media collaboration for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, Azernews reports.

One of the sessions, moderated by Li Boen of the “Zhenmin Jibao” newspaper, emphasized the importance of dialogue and networking between politicians, experts, entrepreneurs, and academics to strengthen media cooperation.

Sharbel Barakat, Head of the International News Department at Kuwait’s “Al-Jarida”, described the forum as a high-quality platform promoting media interaction. Marsha Carini of Brazil’s “Momento China USP” noted that the event aligns with China’s initiative to enhance economic, cultural, and civilizational exchanges along the Silk Road.

Yusif Sharifzade, head of the International Department of Azerbaijan’s “Xalq Qazeti”, highlighted the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, emphasizing ongoing economic, trade, and cultural cooperation, as well as successful collaboration on international platforms.

Ben Chacko, editor-in-chief of Britain’s “Morning Star”, said the forum provides a valuable opportunity for media representatives worldwide to exchange experiences, with joint reports to be prepared across Chinese provinces. Nigerian representative Patricia Lubba expressed hope that the forum would help African countries overcome stereotypes and gain a better understanding of the initiative.

The forum hosts over 200 journalists from 87 countries, along with representatives of international and regional organizations. Organized annually by “Zhenmin Jibao”, China’s official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, the event has been a leading media gathering for ten years.