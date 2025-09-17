President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Qarabağ FC on their first UEFA Champions League group stage win [PHOTO]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared his congratulations on social media after Qarabağ’s first UEFA Champions League group stage victory, Azernews reports.
Qitənin ən nüfuzlu klub turnirində - Çempionlar Liqasının əsas mərhələsində ilk qələbəsini qazanması münasibətilə Ağdamın “Qarabağ” futbol klubunu ürəkdən təbrik edirəm. Bu, Azərbaycan futbolunun, Azərbaycan idmanının tarixi zəfəridir.— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) September 17, 2025
“Qarabağ”ın Avropanın köklü klublarından… pic.twitter.com/7mElqtaV81
