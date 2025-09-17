Nasimi Festival brings poetry, ballet, and music to Shamakhi

17 September 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

On September 24, at the Nasimi Gardens Complex in Shamakhi, an artistic programme dedicated to the works of Imadaddin Nasimi will be presented, along with the premiere of the ballet “The Legend of Nasimi” in a new production.

The event, taking place on the second day of the Nasimi Festival, will feature performances by People’s Artist Alim Gasimov and Honoured Artist Fargana Gasimova, accompanied by the Ancient Musical Instruments Ensemble, as well as artists Ilkin Doletov and Huseyn Melikov. Poetry readings will be presented by People’s Artists Rasim Balayev, Mehriban Zaki, Khalida Guliyeva, Honoured Artist Gasim Nagi, along with Aliaga Tapdiqov, Firuza Ismayil, and Lala Suleymanli.

That same day, Shamakhi will also host another presentation — the “Multidisciplinary Arts Festival” under the open sky. The programme will include masterclasses, performances by the ghazal singer Arif Buzovnali and young poets, a poetry flash mob, as well as a talk by Turkish writer and musician Hakan Menguc on the philosophy of Sufism, and presentations by Turkey’s “Tarz-ı Vefa Caravan” group.

In the evening, audiences will enjoy a diverse concert programme at the Nasimi Gardens. The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov will perform the “Sufi” dance. Other performers include People’s Artists Alim Gasimov, Natiq Shirinov and the “Natiq” rhythm group; Honoured Artists Sevda Alekbarzade and Elnur Mikayilov (kamancha); as well as Chingiz Mustafayev, AISEL, the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, and the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the festival will be the new staging of the ballet “The Legend of Nasimi.” This immortal work by the great composer Fikrat Amirov has been reimagined under the direction of renowned director and producer Andris Liepa. The ballet will be performed by the troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, accompanied by its Symphony Orchestra. The choreography is by Patrick De Bana, who has worked with various troupes worldwide. “The Legend of Nasimi” will be staged in the open air, in front of the Nasimi monument in Shamakhi’s Nasimi Gardens.

Overall, the Nasimi Festival, held from September 23–25 and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture with the support of ICESCO, promises to be remembered for its rich programme and premieres.

Taking place over three days in Baku and Shamakhi, the festival is regarded as a major international cultural event promoting Azerbaijani art, while celebrating the profound philosophical and literary heritage of one of the greatest poets of the medieval East — Imadaddin Nasimi.