Azerbaijan prepares initial version of "Information Security Environment Diagnostics" project

18 September 2025 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The initial version of the "Information Security Environment Diagnostics" project has been developed in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security (SCIS).

According to the agency, the project was presented by the SCIS delegation at the Board of Directors meeting of OIC-CERT, the Association of Computer Incident Response Centers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in Rabat, Morocco.

The developed assessment methodology drew strong interest from member countries, with participants noting that its wider application among OIC states would be beneficial.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the organization’s 2025 action plan and highlighted Azerbaijan’s leadership role in developing the fourth strategic direction of OIC-CERT: “Cybersecurity, innovation, scientific research, and technology.”

In addition, the results of the 2025 "Global Cybersecurity Award" competition were announced, where the project of the United Arab Emirates Cybersecurity Consulate was declared the winner.

It should be noted that CERT.gov.az has been serving on the OIC-CERT Board of Directors for nine years.