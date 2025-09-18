Open trial of Armenian ex-leaders and military figures to resume in Baku

18 September 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The open trial of former so-called leaders of the separatist regime and other Armenian citizens, accused of crimes against peace and humanity, will continue next week in Baku, Azernews reports.

The hearings at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), are scheduled to resume on September 22.

The defendants include Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They face charges of war crimes, genocide, terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, as well as numerous other crimes committed during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

In total, 15 defendants are being prosecuted in a criminal case encompassing a wide range of violations attributed to Armenian state officials, military forces, and illegal armed formations. The indictment outlines that these acts were carried out with the direct leadership and participation of Armenia’s state institutions and with full organizational and logistical support, in contravention of international and domestic law.

The case also refers to the role of other former Armenian leaders and commanders, including Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, Vazgen Sargsyan, Samvel Babayan, Vitali Balasanyan, Zori Balayan, Seyran Ohanyan, Arshavir Garamyan, Monte Melkonyan, among others.

The accused are charged under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:

Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression),

Article 103 (genocide),

Articles 105–107 (extermination, slavery, deportation or forced transfer of population),

Article 109 (persecution),

Article 110 (forcible disappearance of people),

Article 113 (torture),

Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war),

Articles 214 and 214-1 (terrorism and financing of terrorism),

Article 278 (forcible seizure of power),

Article 279 (creating illegal armed groups),

alongside many other provisions relating to crimes against humanity, military offenses, and terrorism.

The trial is expected to continue with testimonies, examination of evidence, and further arguments next week.