Global gaming giant Xsolla to operate in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi High-Tech Park

One of the world’s leading video game commercial companies, Xsolla, has obtained resident status in the Pirallahi High-Tech Park, Azernews reports via the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA).

Under the residency framework, Xsolla will benefit from 10 years of tax exemptions, including social insurance premiums, profit, land, property, dividends, and other taxes.

The privileges will allow the company to make more intensive and efficient investments in Azerbaijan’s digital gaming ecosystem. This is expected to boost the country’s gaming industry, introduce advanced global practices, enhance the visibility of local game studios in international markets, and attract highly qualified specialists. The company will also support the development of specialized infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

Xsolla operates 72 percent of commercial transactions in the global gaming sector and brings 20 years of industry experience to the Azerbaijani market.