National Carpet Museum opens exhibition 'Carpet Magic Through Echoes of Centuries' [PHOTOS]

18 September 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On September 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum opened the personal exhibition Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries by Milena Nabiyeva, a prominent artist and member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Azernews reports.

Amina Melikova, Director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum; Arif Huseynov, People’s Artist and Professor; Aydin Rajabov, Head of the Decorative and Applied Art Department of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and People’s Artist; Kubra Aliyeva, Honored Art Worker and Professor, and Razi Nurullayev, Deputy of the National Assembly delivered speeches highlighting the artist’s creativity and the significance of the exhibition.

The exhibition features more than 40 artworks created by the artist in different periods of time. The Azerbaijani carpet compositions and ornaments occupy a special place in these artworks. National architecture, nature, and floral motifs are perfectly reflected through contemporary fine art.

Milena Nabiyeva stands out for her unique approach: she first depicts ornaments on the canvas and then creates the main plot against this rich background. This allows for the creation of perfect harmony between the carpet motifs and Azerbaijani architectural monuments, as well as with nature. Quince from the Garden of Eden, Sunday Morning, Malibeyli, Falling in Love, Love Bouquet, and Self-Confidence Bouquet artworks are particularly notable in this regard. They bring together the aesthetic codes of the past and the modern thinking and express great respect to Azerbaijani history and rich culture through the language of pattern.

The exhibition is hosted at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum because the artist extensively incorporates national carpet compositions and ornaments in her works. The museum consistently supports artists referring to the carpet theme, and this exhibition is an outstanding example of that support.

Nabiyeva’s works have been exhibited in Baku, Paris, Ankara, and Saint Petersburg. The exhibition Carpet Magic Through the Echoes of Centuries is the next stage of her creativity that expresses the Azerbaijani cultural heritage through colors, patterns, and new ideas.

The exhibition is on until September 21.