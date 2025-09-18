New taxi terminal launched at Heydar Aliyev Airport with fixed tariffs [PHOTO]

18 September 2025 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A new taxi terminal has been installed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport as part of efforts to improve passenger services, Azernews reports.

The initiative introduces fixed and transparent tariffs, eliminating arbitrary prices previously set by drivers.

The new system sets standard fares for routes from the airport to the city center and major hotels, with prices displayed in both Azerbaijani manats (AZN) and US dollars (USD) for the convenience of international travelers.

According to the airport, the terminal has helped streamline taxi services, reduce queues, and provide electronic payment options, making travel more organized and predictable for both locals and tourists.