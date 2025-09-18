Baku delegation discusses urban cooperation at Minsk’s 958th anniversary events

18 September 2025 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A delegation from the Baku City Executive Power took part in events dedicated to the 958th anniversary of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Azernews reports.

During the visit, Deputy Head of the Baku City Executive Power, Ayaz Huseynov, met with Deputy Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Oleg Korzun.

According to the Baku City Executive Power, the meeting focused on areas of mutual interest, including urban economy, environmental safety, and waste management.

Oleg Korzun praised Baku’s development, cleanliness, and level of urban improvement. He highlighted the success of projects in Baku related to the collection, transportation, and sorting of solid household waste and expressed interest in learning from the Azerbaijani capital’s experience.

Ayaz Huseynov emphasized that Baku’s growth is the result of the successful policies of President Ilham Aliyev, with large-scale construction and urban improvement projects underway. He noted that the strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus reflects the political will of both countries’ leaders. Huseynov also stated that Baku’s solid waste sorting project, implemented under President Aliyev’s instructions, is progressing successfully, and the city is ready to share its experience with Minsk