UNESCO to mark 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli

18 September 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On September 18, the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of Azerbaijani national music, the author of the first Eastern opera, and the composer of Azerbaijan's national anthem, will be celebrated at the UNESCO headquarters, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO and the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association. The music program has been prepared under the leadership of French cellist and president of the "Arts Au Diapason" association, Lora Volpato.

During the concert, Lora Volpato, together with the "Trio Avey" ensemble, will perform. The ensemble consists of cello, flute, and piano. They will perform selected works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, taking the audience through his unique musical world.

Uzeyir Hajibayli has left an indelible mark not only in the cultural history of Azerbaijan but also in the entire Islamic world. He is the author of the first Muslim opera, "Leyli and Majnun."

As a highly knowledgeable musicologist and educator, he founded the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, playing a crucial role in the development of music education.

By combining Western classical music with Eastern mugham art, he created a unique musical language. His works stand out not only for their melodic richness but also for their spiritual depth.

The anniversary concert at UNESCO is an important step in promoting and preserving Azerbaijani music on an international scale.

Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy continues to inspire new generations and lives on brightly in the world music treasure.