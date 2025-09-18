President Ilham Aliyev receives Commissioner Marta Kos [PHOTOS]

18 September 2025 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

On September 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Marta Kos, the European Commissioner for Enlargement, Azernews reports.

Marta Kos congratulated the head of state on the achievements in normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and advancing the peace agenda. She reaffirmed that the European Union would continue to support efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region, as well as Azerbaijan’s activities in humanitarian demining.

The Commissioner noted the successful establishment of energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, underlining the significant prospects for further collaboration in the transport sector.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his meeting with President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Tirana this May.

Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the President emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda in the region. President Ilham Aliyev noted the considerable opportunities for creating transport connectivity in the region and highlighted Azerbaijan’s intensive work in developing road and transport infrastructure in the liberated territories. In this regard, the head of state underscored the importance of the road and railway lines to Zangilan.

Touching upon Azerbaijan’s contribution to Europe’s energy security, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to 10 European countries, including eight EU member states, and that the export geography is expanding.

During the meeting, the sides also noted the significant increase in cargo volumes transported from Central Asia to Azerbaijan via the Middle Corridor and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.