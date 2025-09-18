Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance peace agenda in region - President Ilham Aliyev

18 September 2025 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Noting the considerable opportunities for creating transport connectivity in the region, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s intensive work in developing road and transport infrastructure in the liberated territories. In this regard, the head of state underscored the importance of the road and railway lines to Zangilan.

Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda in the region, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev while receiving European Union Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on September 18, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!