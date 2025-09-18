SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz expand cooperation through training programs [PHOTOS]

18 September 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

As part of cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Uzbekneftegaz, joint experience exchange programs are being carried out across different areas of the oil and gas sector, Azernews reports.

According to SOCAR, an internship program on “Human Resources Management” was held for Uzbekneftegaz employees on September 8–12. During the program, participants met with SOCAR Vice President Ziba Mustafayeva to discuss the importance of experience exchange, partnership opportunities, and prospects for cooperation. They also visited SOCAR’s Baku Higher Oil School and the Training, Education and Certification Department.

Earlier, on August 25–29, another internship program was organized for Uzbekneftegaz employees on “Modern methods of conducting geological exploration and increasing hydrocarbon production.”

The cooperation will continue in the next stages with training programs on “Risk Management in the Oil and Gas Business” and “Management of Innovation Activities in the Oil and Gas Complex.”