Azerbaijan’s energy strategy highlighted at German “Gas 2025” conference [PHOTOS]

18 September 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The traditional annual conference “Gas 2025: Bridge or Brake? The gas sector between energy transition and world politics,” organized by the influential German newspaper Handelsblatt, placed a strong focus on Azerbaijan’s energy strategy and its contributions to Europe’s energy security, Azernews reports.

The high-level platform, which gathers industry leaders, government representatives, and energy experts, discussed pressing issues such as energy policy, the global gas market, emission reduction, and transition strategies.

At the invitation of Handelsblatt, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev delivered a keynote presentation titled “Azerbaijan's Contribution to Europe's Energy Security in an Era of Geopolitical Challenges.”

Aghayev underlined that with the signing of the “Contract of the Century” after regaining independence, Azerbaijan opened the Caspian Basin to Western companies and built long-term strategic energy partnerships. He noted that the Southern Gas Corridor, directly linking Azerbaijan’s gas fields to Europe, has seen steadily growing volumes of supply.

Last year, Azerbaijan’s gas exports reached 25.3 billion cubic meters, including 13 billion cubic meters delivered to Europe. By increasing exports to Europe by more than 50 percent in just two years, Azerbaijan played a critical role in mitigating the continent’s supply crisis.

The ambassador stressed that Azerbaijan currently exports gas to 14 countries, 11 of which are in Europe, including 9 EU member states—showing that Baku has become an integral pillar of Europe’s energy security.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation with Germany, he recalled long-term contracts with Uniper and SEFE, under which 3 billion cubic meters of gas are supplied annually. He further emphasized that despite geopolitical risks and global supply disruptions, Azerbaijan has never halted its deliveries.

On regional stability, Aghayev referred to the peace agreement initialed and the joint statement signed in Washington by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia last month, stressing that this milestone would pave the way for stability, trade routes, infrastructure development, and new investments.

Looking to the future, he outlined Azerbaijan’s vision of gradually adapting the Southern Gas Corridor for green hydrogen and ramping up investments in renewable energy. Agreements have already been signed for wind and solar projects with a combined capacity exceeding 10 gigawatts. Meanwhile, the planned Black Sea submarine cable project is set to create a new electricity link between the South Caucasus and the EU, playing a pivotal role in Europe’s energy transition.

Following his address, Aghayev answered questions from the moderator on the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor, renewable energy projects, and the outcomes of COP29 in Baku.