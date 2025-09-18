TEKNOFEST Istanbul kicks off with spectacular air shows

18 September 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spearheaded by Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation (T3 Foundation), and supported by Albayrak Media as its communications partner, TEKNOFEST Istanbul has officially begun. The festival at Atatürk Airport opened to enthusiastic crowds from the early morning hours, turning the venue into a hub of excitement.

The opening ceremony started with a paramotor team flying the Turkish flag along with portraits of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. This was followed by breathtaking aerial displays from Hürkuş, SOLOTÜRK, and the Turkish Stars. The flights of domestically produced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—Bayraktar Akıncı, TB2, TB3, Aksungur, and Anka—were met with loud applause.

Visitors also had the chance to explore the newly introduced Steel Dome Experience Zone, which offers insights into Türkiye’s air defense systems.

Selçuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the TEKNOFEST Board of Directors and the T3 Foundation Board of Trustees, highlighted the festival’s scale in his opening remarks.

“We embraced our brothers and sisters at the largest open-air event in the history of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. From there, we saluted the Bosphorus with our Navy and hosted hundreds of thousands at TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland. Now we are at our home, Atatürk Airport. These grounds are proof of how great the spirit of TEKNOFEST is. The 1.1 million young people who applied to our competitions are the clearest sign that this spirit will never fade,” he said.

Bayraktar also noted that new competitions have been added to this year’s edition:

“This year we have broadened our horizons. With 64 competitions in total, 13 of them brand-new, we are once again breaking our own record as the world’s largest technology festival.”

Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, speaking at the ceremony, emphasized the importance of empowering the youth:

“Our duty is to remove, one by one, the obstacles in the path of young people who ignore those saying ‘you can’t do it’ and move forward with courage. Since 2018, we have been organizing TEKNOFESTs with this understanding. At every TEKNOFEST, we broke new records that multiplied our hopes. Young people who turned their dreams into projects have raised our hopes for the future.”

Presidency of Defense Industries Chairman Haluk Görgün added that TEKNOFEST has transformed in just six years from a youth movement into a global technology brand that shapes the world.

The festival has been marked by vibrant scenes fueled by strong youth interest. Students shared their excitement at the air shows and the innovative technologies on display.

Twelve-year-old Zeynep İnan said, “Meeting people who serve our country inspired me. I want to become a soldier in the future.”

Thirteen-year-old Sıla Akgen expressed her pride: “My breath was taken away when the planes passed overhead. Seeing that my country can create these achievements makes me happy.”

Ten-year-old Esma Nur Şahit added, “Watching the planes perform was a proud experience. This place inspires us,” inviting her peers to visit the festival.

TEKNOFEST Istanbul will remain open to visitors until September 21, from 09:00 to 19:00 daily.