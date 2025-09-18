UAE President shares footage from visit to liberated territories in Azerbaijan [VIDEO]

18 September 2025 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has released footage from his recent visit to Azerbaijan, including scenes from the country’s liberated territories, Azernews reports.

According to Trend, the video was posted on the UAE leader’s official social media account.

"Pleased to meet with His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev in Garabagh to review the developing bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan. We explored new areas of cooperation aimed at accelerating economic development, creating shared opportunities, and supporting regional and global peace and stability, taking advantage of the opportunities provided by the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said in his post.