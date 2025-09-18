Travel revenues push services balance to surplus

18 September 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s tourism sector is emerging as a rare bright spot in the country’s broader services trade, posting a $194 million surplus in the first half of 2025, according to Samir Nasirov, Director of the Statistics Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). The figure underscores the growing economic significance of tourism as incoming visitors spend more than the country pays for tourism-related services abroad.

