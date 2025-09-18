Hyundai Motor to recall over half million vehicles in United States

18 September 2025 20:52 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,580 Palisade SUVs in the United States due to a defect in the seat belt buckles, which may fail to provide adequate protection for passengers during a collision, Azernews reports.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recall affects certain Palisade models from the 2020 through 2025 model years. The issue stems from seat belt buckle components that may have been manufactured with incorrect physical dimensions, potentially preventing the belt from latching securely.

The NHTSA warns that in the event of a crash, an improperly latched seat belt could significantly increase the risk of injury to occupants.

Until the necessary repairs are made, Hyundai is advising owners to insert the seat belt tongue firmly into the buckle in a quick, straight motion, and then pull on the belt to confirm it is securely latched.

The recall highlights ongoing safety concerns in the auto industry related to critical restraint systems. While no injuries have been reported so far, Hyundai says it is working swiftly to notify affected customers and will repair the defect free of charge.

The Palisade, Hyundai’s flagship midsize SUV, has been one of the brand’s best-selling models in North America. As vehicles grow more complex, this recall serves as a reminder of the importance of quality control—even in the smallest safety components.

Hyundai is expected to begin notifying owners by mail or email in the coming weeks, with authorized dealers ready to inspect and replace affected seat belt buckle assemblies.