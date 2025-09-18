Lavrov: Russia wants to maintain Trump-Putin dialogue

18 September 2025 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed on Thursday Moscow's willingness to maintain dialogue between the United States and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. He also noted that the same desire exists in the US, Azernews reports.

In an interview with Channel One, Lavrov commented on Trump's disappointment with the apparent lack of progress in resolving the long-standing conflict in Ukraine, stating that this is due to the US president's desire for "quick solutions." He further emphasized that such an approach "does not always work out."

The foreign minister stated he saw no problem with the possibility of additional sanctions being imposed on Russia.