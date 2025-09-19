Azerbaijan attracts $3.2bln in FDI as investors bet on diversification beyond oil

19 September 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s economic narrative is quietly shifting, and foreign investors are taking notice. In the first half of 2025, the country attracted over $3.2 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), marking an 8.2% increase compared to the same period last year. While the Caspian nation has long been associated with oil and gas, this uptick in FDI suggests something deeper: growing international confidence in Azerbaijan’s broader economic trajectory.

