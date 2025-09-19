Azerbaijan, EU agree to set up high-level economic working group
Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) will establish a High-Level Economic Working Group to expand cooperation in trade and investment, Azernews reports.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos shared the outcome of her meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on her “X” social media account.
“We had an active discussion with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov. Peace in the region (in the South Caucasus – ed.) opens up opportunities for markets, trade and investments. We agreed to establish a High-Level Economic Working Group to take advantage of these. We will continue to strengthen our partnership,” Kos noted.
Active discussion with 🇦🇿 Minister of Economy @MikayilJabbarov. Peace in the region opens up opportunities for markets, trade and investments. To seize them, we agreed to establish a High Level Economic Working Group. We’ll continue to strengthen our partnership. pic.twitter.com/YY4fgmdkYb— Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) September 19, 2025
