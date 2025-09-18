Dubai plans to launch tallest hotel on Earth

18 September 2025 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The world's tallest hotel, Ciel Dubai Marina, is set to open in Dubai this November, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the Dubai Media Office, the government’s official press service, via the social media platform X.

"A new icon is about to redefine the Dubai skyline. This November, the Ciel Dubai Marina will officially open as the tallest hotel in the world," the statement reads.

Standing at an impressive height of 377 meters with 82 floors, the hotel will be located in the vibrant Dubai Marina district, known for its stunning waterfront views and luxury lifestyle.

Currently, Dubai is already home to the Gevora Hotel, which, at 356 meters, holds the title of the tallest hotel in the world — a record soon to be surpassed by Ciel Dubai Marina.

What makes the Ciel Dubai Marina even more exciting is that it promises to combine breathtaking architecture with world-class amenities, including sky lounges, panoramic terraces, and cutting-edge technology, solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and luxury tourism.