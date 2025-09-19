Baku hosts info session on 2026 NGO grant competitions [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On September 18, the Baku Congress Center hosted another information session dedicated to the 2026 grant competitions announced by the State Support Agency for NGOs, Azernews reports.

The event began with a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who gave their lives for the defense of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

The session was attended by Tural Aliyev, Head of the NGO Sector of the Department of Work with NGOs and Communications of the Presidential Administration, Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the State Support Agency for NGOs, Parvana Valiyeva, Member of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, along with other officials.

Participants received detailed clarifications regarding the 2026 grant competitions. Questions from NGO representatives were answered, proposals were reviewed, notes were taken, and expectations for the competitions were explained.

In total, about 400 NGOs took part in the two-day info session.