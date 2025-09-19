Huawei sets roadmap for Ascend AI chips over three years

19 September 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has unveiled its three-year rollout plan for its next-generation Ascend AI chips, announcing that the 950PR series will debut in the first quarter of 2026. This announcement comes amid Beijing’s increasing push for domestic technology companies to reduce their dependence on Nvidia’s custom-tailored chips for the Chinese market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Over the next three years, Huawei plans to launch a series of new chips, including the 950PR, 950DT, 960, and 970 models. Additionally, the company introduced the upcoming Atlas 950 and Atlas 960 supercomputing nodes, which will be capable of integrating 8,192 and 15,488 Ascend chips respectively, marking a significant leap in computing power.

"Huawei aims to develop a 'supernode + cluster' computing architecture using chip manufacturing technologies available within China to meet the nation’s rapidly growing computational demands," said Huawei Vice Chairman Eric Xu during the company’s event in Shanghai.

Interestingly, this move not only signals Huawei’s commitment to technological self-reliance but also highlights China's broader strategic push to build an independent AI hardware ecosystem. With these advancements, Huawei is positioning itself not just as a hardware supplier but as a key player in the global AI supercomputing race, potentially challenging long-standing industry giants on their home turf.