Baku, Bishkek step up economic ties through new investment pact
The Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan Development Fund (AKIF) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan’s “Eldik Bank” aimed at implementing investment projects, Azernews repors, citing Kyrgyz media.
The document was signed by Co-Chairs of the AKIF Board, Iqbal Babayev and Zamirbek Osmonov, as well as First Deputy Chairman of the Board of “Eldik Bank,” Akylbek Turdaliev.
The parties expressed their readiness to carry out investment projects of mutual interest for both Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.
In addition, special attention will be given to fostering entrepreneurship, modernizing the economy, and leveraging the potential of bilateral cooperation.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!