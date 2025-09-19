Baku Locomotive Depot to host new railway service hub by 2026

19 September 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A Technical Service Center is being built on the territory of the Baku Locomotive Depot to improve railway service infrastructure, Azernews reports via local media.

According to Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Communication Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), design, construction, and installation works for the project began in 2023 and are scheduled for completion in 2026.

Hajiyev also noted that the feasibility study for the reconstruction and modernization of railways in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has already been completed, while design works are ongoing.

“After the design phase is completed, construction works will begin, and a railway network that meets modern requirements will be established,” he added.