Azerbaijan joins both main decision-making bodies of Universal Postal Union for first time

19 September 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has been elected as a member of the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) during the 28th Congress held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

This marks the first time in history that Azerbaijan has gained membership in both of the UPU's supreme bodies simultaneously. The achievement reflects the country’s growing influence in the international postal system and its contributions to technological development and inter-agency cooperation.

As a member, Azerbaijan will now directly participate in decision-making on the UPU’s strategy, management, and budget. The country will also be involved in preparing and amending the “UPU Convention” and other regulatory documents, helping shape postal service standards, security rules, and new digital services.

The membership covers a four-year period from 2025 to 2029 and provides Azerbaijan with the platform to submit its own initiatives, strengthen its role in global logistics, and protect national interests in e-commerce and postal services.

Azerbaijan has a history of participation in the UPU’s highest bodies, including its first election to the Administrative Council in 2004 and earlier memberships in both councils in 2008 and 2016.