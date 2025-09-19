Leyli and Majnun opera showcased at Heydar Aliyev Palace [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

A grand opening ceremony of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival has taken place at Heydar Aliyev Palace, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater presented Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Leyli and Majnun" as part of the festival.

The opera was prepared in a new production in honor of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Artistic director and principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev conducted the opera.

In the main roles, People's Artist Arzu Aliyeva performed as Leyli, while Khayal Huseynov portrayed Majnun.

Other roles were played by Taleh Yahyayev, Aytan Maharramova, Mutallim Damirov, Afag Aghayeva, Fuad Azizzade, People's Artist Jahangir Gurbanov, Mahabbat Safarov, Parviz Vardiyev, and others.

The stage director was Nijat Kazimov, the set designer was Tehran Babayev, the costume designer was Leyla Aliyeva, the choirmaster was Sevil Hajiyeva, the choreographer was Yuri Lobachev, and the soloist on the tar was Elxan Mansurov.

The 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, concerts and events are being held across different parts of the world from September 18 to 28.