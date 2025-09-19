Formula 2 Qualifying Session starts in Baku

19 September 2025 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The qualifying session for the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

A total of 11 teams are competing in the race. In the free practice session, the best performance was set by Irish driver Dunne Aleks from the "Rodin" team.

The second free practice of Formula 1 will also begin on September 19, at 16:00.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21. On September 19, the first session is scheduled from 12:30 to 13:30, followed by the sprint qualification from 16:00 to 17:00.

On September 20, the sprint session will occur from 12:30 to 13:30 and the second qualifying session will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. The main race will start on September 21 at 15:00.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami*, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.