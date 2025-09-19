Formula 1: Lando Norris wins first free practice [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first free practice of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has taken place in Baku, Azernews reports.

A total of 10 teams, each consisting of two drivers, competed in the session.

In a highly competitive sports environment, McLaren's British driver Lando Norris came in first.

Norris' teammate, Australian Oscar Piastri, finished second, while Ferrari's Polish driver Charles Leclerc claimed third place.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.