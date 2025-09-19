Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton takes first place in 2nd Free Practice
The second free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been completed, Azernews reports.
A total of 10 teams, each consisting of two drivers, competed in the session.
In a tense sporting battle, British driver Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari secured first place.
His teammate, Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc, finished second, while George Russell, the British driver for Mercedes, claimed third.
In the first free practice session, the best result was achieved by Lando Norris from McLaren.
Note that Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.
