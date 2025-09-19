Formula 1 pilots meet fans in Baku ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix [PHOTOS]
As part of the 2025 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, one of the most anticipated events of the race week, the Fan Forum has been held at the Fanzone located along the Baku Seaside Boulevard, Azernews reports.
During the stage session, world-famous Formula 1 drivers met with fans, answered their questions, signed autographs, and took photos. During their teams' allocated time slots, fans had the chance to see their favorite F1 stars up close and share in the excitement of the race.
On Friday, drivers from Racing Bulls, Williams, McLaren, Kick Sauber, and Aston Martin took part in the Fan Forum. Other teams' drivers are scheduled to meet fans on Saturday.
The Fan Forum has become one of the most memorable moments of the race week, creating unforgettable experiences for both drivers and fans alike.
On September 20, the sprint session will occur from 12:30 to 13:30 and the second qualifying session will take place from 16:00 to 17:00. The main race will start on September 21 at 15:00.
The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.
The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.
