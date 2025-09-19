American pilot wins Qualifying for Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

The qualifying session for the Formula 2 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has concluded, Azernews reports.

American driver Jack Crawford from the "DAMS" team finished in first place.

Italian driver Leonardo Fornaroli from "Invista" secured second place, while Gabriele Mini, competing for "Prema," took third place.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.