Jewish community holds special place in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

19 September 2025 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Jewish community holds a special place in Azerbaijan, where progressive traditions of tolerance and a rich culture of coexistence have historically prevailed. Jews, who are an integral part of our society today, have for centuries lived side by side with representatives of other peoples and faiths in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect, and trust, President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Jewish New Year holiday – Rosh Hashanah, Azernews reports.

The head of state emphasized that in today’s world, Azerbaijan stands as one of the few places free from antisemitism, xenophobia, and ethno-religious intolerance. He noted that preserving cultural diversity, developing the language and culture of ethnic minorities, and promoting multicultural values are among the priority directions of state policy in Azerbaijan.

“Our citizens of Jewish origin actively participate in all spheres of public and political life, making a valuable contribution to the further strengthening of national and spiritual solidarity in society, as well as to conveying the realities of Azerbaijan to the international community,” President Ilham Aliyev highlighted in his message.