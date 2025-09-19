Second free practice of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kick off

19 September 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

The second free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, held in Baku, has started, Azernews reports. A total of 10 teams are competing in the session.

The participants will complete laps on the 6-kilometer track within an hour.

In the first free practice, Lando Norris, the British driver from the "McLaren" team, finished in first place.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.