Friday September 19 2025

Nakhchivan’s energy system undergoing major reconstruction

19 September 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
AzerEnergy OJSC is carrying out extensive reconstruction of the energy system in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, focusing on substations and transmission infrastructure whose operational life has expired, Azernews reports.

