Azerbaijan evacuates Palestinian students from Gaza under Heydar Aliyev Education Grant [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Republic of Azerbaijan has evacuated 14 Palestinian students from the Gaza Strip, enabling them to pursue higher education in the country under the “Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant” program, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The evacuation process, launched on September 17, was carried out with the direct participation of Azerbaijan’s embassies in Israel and Jordan, as well as support from its representative office in Palestine. Ten of the students arrived at Heydar Aliyev International Airport this morning, while the remaining four are expected shortly.

The students were transferred from Gaza to Jordan by land and then flown from Amman to Baku. Upon arrival, they were received by representatives of their respective universities and accommodated in dormitories through the Ministry of Science and Education.

According to the MFA, eight of the students had been accepted into the program last year and six this year. However, due to the ongoing conflict and instability in Gaza, those admitted in 2024 had been unable to travel earlier. Azerbaijan has been working on their safe relocation since May, following requests from both the students and the Palestinian side.