Formula 1 pilots prepare qutab in Baku [PHOTOS]

19 September 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Exciting moments have taken place in the "Chill Zone" located within the Paddock area during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

The pilots of "Alpine" team, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, as well as "Red Bull" driver Yuki Tsunoda, prepared qutab, one of the beloved dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine.

At the event organized in a special venue, guests not only had the chance to taste the dish prepared by the drivers, but also watched the cooking process. Colapinto took the task seriously and prepared the qutab with great attention, not hiding his joy after the result. Gasly, on the other hand, stood out with his sense of humor—though his qutab deviated from the traditional shape, he jokingly said, "Who said a qutab must be round?"

In the end, the drivers treated their colleagues and guests to the qutab they had prepared.

According to Argentine journalist Juan Fossaroli, the pilots' dish turned out to be even tastier than expected. The images from the event quickly gained a lot of attention on social media.