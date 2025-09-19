Chrome browser learn how to perform AI tasks

19 September 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Google has announced a major update to its Chrome browser with the integration of the Gemini AI chatbot, designed to analyze search history and perform tasks as an intelligent assistant, Azernews reports.

Gemini’s features will initially be available to Mac and Windows users in the United States, supporting English language only. Users can access the chatbot via an icon in the upper-right corner of the browser, which can be easily hidden if desired.

With Gemini, users can receive explanations about the content of open web pages, as well as combine and summarize information from multiple tabs—making it especially useful for tasks like trip planning or gathering data from various sources.

In the near future, Chrome will allow users to search through their browsing history using natural language queries. Instead of manually scrolling through history, a user could ask, for example, “On which site did I see a walnut table last week?” and Gemini will provide relevant links instantly.

Google also plans to roll out AI agent functions that can perform tasks on the user’s behalf, such as scheduling appointments or ordering groceries. Users simply describe the task to Gemini, and it will automatically handle the necessary actions.

Additionally, the new AI-powered search mode will be accessible directly from the browser’s address bar. Google aims to launch this feature in English in the U.S. by the end of September 2025, with plans to expand to other regions and languages soon after.

To enhance security, Google is also working on integrating AI for password management. This will allow users to quickly update compromised saved passwords with a single click, streamlining online safety.

This update marks a significant step toward making browsers smarter and more intuitive, blurring the lines between traditional search and AI-driven personal assistance.