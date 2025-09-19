Orban slams Sweden over migration policy, amid spat

19 September 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continued his scathing criticism of Swedish authorities on Friday over their immigration policy, amid his row with the latter country's head of government, Ulf Kristersson, Azernews reports.

"Migrants didn’t fall from the sky. Someone opened the door, someone must answer. The Swedish government lectures us on the rule of law while their own cities burn with violence, bombings, and underage perpetrators," Orban wrote on X. Previously, Kristersson dismissed Orban's earlier accusations that criminal networks were exploiting children in Sweden, accusing him of destroying the rule of law in Hungary. Kristersson also suggested that Orban was escalating the feud due to the upcoming election in Hungary, stating Stockholm did not want to get involved in Hungarian politics.

"Instead of fixing their mess, they spend their time picking on us. Here, we’ve found better ways to use our time: 0 illegals, 0 bombings," Orban concluded in his post.